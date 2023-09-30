Severe flooding on Friday in New York City allowed a sea lion to escape from its enclosure at the Central Park Zoo.

The sea lion took advantage of the rising flood waters to swim out of its enclosure; however, she was never out of sight of zoo personnel, NBC New York reported.

​​“A female sea lion at Central Park Zoo was able to swim out of her pool due to flooding of the plaza caused by severe rains in New York City today,” said Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo and executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos and Aquarium.

“Zoo staff monitored the sea lion as she explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions,” said Breheny.

Once the waters subsided, the mammal returned to its enclosure.

With the zoo closed, no guests were in danger, and neither were any staff. Despite false claims circulating on social media, the sea lion never escaped the zoo.

There are several videos circulating online about flooding & escaped zoo animals. These videos are misleading & inaccurate. All sea lions & animals are accounted for & safe at the @centralparkzoo. The zoo remains closed due to the heavy rain & flooding. pic.twitter.com/g9RCADJDG8 — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) September 29, 2023

By Friday afternoon, Central Park had received 5.6 inches of rain, ABC News reported.

The rising flood waters led both Democrat Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) to declare a state of emergency.

“If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now,” Adams said, according to CBS affiliate WCBS-TV. “Some of our subways are flooded, and it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”

