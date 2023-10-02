Chicago local Dorothy Hoffner on Sunday broke the record for the oldest person to tandem skydive out of an airplane.

Derek Baxter, Dorothy’s skydiving partner and a U.S. Parachute Association instructor, was impressed with Hoffner’s ability to skydive.

“She seems to know what she’s doing, so it makes my job a whole lot easier,” Baxter said.

Hoffner knows what she is doing because she jumped out of a plane four years ago when she was 100.

Joseph Conant, Hoffner’s friend, recounted the first time Hoffner went skydiving, “I was having dinner with Dorothy, and I mentioned I was going skydiving, and she said, ‘I want to do it too.'”

Hoffner reportedly enjoyed it so much that she brought it up again this year.

“I looked up to see who the oldest skydiver in the history of the world was, and it was a Swedish woman who was 103, and I realized Dorothy would break the world record,” Conant remarked.

Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at Skydive Chicago Airport in Ottawa, Illinois, to celebrate Hoffner’s record-breaking skydive.

