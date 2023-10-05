It was an emotional moment for everyone present during a halftime homecoming ceremony in Southside, Alabama, as a father kept a promise to his daughter on Friday.

Brett and Carrie Yancey began dating in seventh grade and have been married for 25 years, WVTM 13 reported Wednesday.

The couple, who has three daughters, have been walking a tough road as a family for the past six years as Brett fights esophageal cancer.

Savanna, Sydney, and Sara Kate adore their parents, so it was very important to Brett that he be there for the homecoming event at Southside High School.

“Thank you Lord for making me a father and blessing me with 3 courageous and absolutely gorgeous daughters and also blessing me with my soulmate and best friend,” Brett wrote in a social media post on June 21.

“Carrie I love you in more than words can say. You are my best friend! And my ROCK!!! Each of you girls bless me in different ways and I thank God for the each of you daily. Isaiah 41:10,” he added:

One of the reasons the night was so important is because Sara-Kate wanted her father at her side, and Brett made the 50-yard walk across the field with his daughter holding onto him.

Carrie recalled, “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Sara Kate was crowned homecoming queen, and in a way, it gave my husband a burst of energy. In a way, it was a cherry on top of his battle.”

Photos captured at the event show the young woman, wearing a pink dress and sparkling crown, smiling as she stands arm in arm with her beloved father.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Brett declared, “My God is bigger than my circumstances and is the miracle worker. During these times there will be signs and wonders done across the land and I believe in it. God is my mighty warrior!!”

When it comes to her husband’s health, Carrie told WVTM the family is working through the hard moments while also remaining faithful.

“I just know that my family has been blessed,” she stated.

The Bible verse Brett Yancey referenced in his post, Isaiah 41:10, says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (New International Version)