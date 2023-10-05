Report: New Jersey ‘Karen’ Fired After Telling German Tourists ‘Get the F*ck Out’ of U.S.

A New Jersey woman has reportedly been fired from her corporate job after she was caught on video telling a group of male German tourists to “get the fuck out” of the United States.

The video, which has gone viral, appears to show the incident taking place on a New Jersey Transit commuter train headed for New York.

The New York Post identified the woman as Brianna Pinnix, a 30-year-old talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx, a healthcare technology company. Pinnix has since been fired from her job, a company spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper Wednesday night.

“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” the company said in a statement. “The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.”

Pinnix — who has been dubbed the New Jersey “Karen” by social media users — appears to have gotten into a dispute with a group of young, male German tourists who were sitting close to her. It remains unclear what the dispute was about but Pinnix appeared enraged by something they said.

At one point, she can be heard in the video asking the men if they are German before demanding, “What did you say? Tell me what you said!”

A man who appears to be her boyfriend reportedly tried to diffuse the situation.

“Brie, Brie, do not do this, do not do this, you’re going to get arrested,” he told her.

“I can handle my own,” she insisted.

“Brie, please stop this, please. Stop this, or I’m never going to talk to you again,” her boyfriend warned.

“I love you, but get off me,” she told him.

At one point, the dispute escalated, leading Pinnix to rush over to the tourists again.

“How about you get the fuck out of our country?” she reportedly shouted.

“Do not!” her boyfriend responded.

NJ Transit told the the Post in a statement that it “strongly condemns any behavior of this type” and its customers are “encouraged to report incidents of this nature to train crew members, or they can reach out to NJ Transit Police.”

