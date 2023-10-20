California Man Wins $10 Million After Letting Clerk Pick Lottery Ticket

A California man won $10 million after letting a gas station clerk select a scratch-off lottery ticket for him.

Speaking with ABC7, Brent Young described how he got lucky at Visalia’s Prince Food & Gas.

“I was like, just pick whichever one; I didn’t care,” the winner said, recalling how he was having trouble picking which game to play when he asked the employee for help.

The clerk then selected a ticket for the California 200X game, which Young purchased.

It turned out to be the highest-prize ticket, with Young looking down to see the boldly printed “$10,000,000” as he scratched away.

According to Young, he usually purchases his lottery tickets at another convenience store, but it was closed that life-changing day.

“I had no choice but to go to Prince’s. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened,” the lucky winner explained.

He told the local outlet that he opted to receive a lump sum prize of $5.8 million to avoid more federal taxes.

The publication reported that the owner of the store also received a $50,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.