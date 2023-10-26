A brief tornado touched down in San Antonio, Texas, early Thursday, and video footage shows the eerie incident.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado and is working to determine its path and strength, according to News 4 San Antonio.

“The weak funnel cloud was spotted by meteorologist Brad Sowder with our weather cam. He said the funnel cloud was on the North Side and was very weak, but there was some debris seen in connection with it,” the outlet explained.

In a social media post on Thursday, Sowder shared a video clip that drivers recorded while on a roadway. Moments into the video, the tornado appears in the distance as cars continue on their way.

“It’s barely even a funnel, but that shit was nuts,” a person behind the camera says. “There it is! Look at it! Look at that!” he exclaims as the twister drops out of the dark clouds:

They were hit directly by this tornado in San Antonio near the Frost Bank Center. pic.twitter.com/K2fkPh1aGv — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) October 26, 2023

The man then says it is “jumping the highway.” Moments later, it hits the vehicle.

News 4 San Antonio shared an additional video from user Jose Parada showing a tornado near North New Braunfels and IH-35.

In the clip, debris is seen flying in a spiral motion as the twister moves over a busy street:

Tornado spotted near North New Braunfels and IH-35 in San Antonio (Jose Parada) #sanantonioweather #sanantonionews #tornadowarning pic.twitter.com/8wNWrJoSep — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) October 26, 2023

“It looks like a normal day for them. No one looks bothered that all hell is breaking loose in the background lol,” one person commented on the video.

A short and weak tornado touched down at Fort Sam Houston Thursday morning, the News 4 San Antonio article said, adding no one was reportedly hurt, but some trees were downed, and cars were damaged as a result.

The National Weather Service did not issue any tornado warnings to residents.

VIDEO: KSAT employee catches small, brief tornado on camera near downtown San Antonio https://t.co/3uFdWBoRCy — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) October 26, 2023

According to the agency, a tornado is a “violently rotating column of air touching the ground, usually attached to the base of a thunderstorm.”

“Tornadoes are nature’s most violent storms. Spawned from powerful thunderstorms, tornadoes can cause fatalities and devastate a neighborhood in seconds,” its site reads.