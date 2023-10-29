An Indiana woman turning 108 years old rang in her new year with the help of hundreds of people around the world who sent her cards and well-wishes to celebrate.

Inez Clevenger of Union City celebrated her 108th birthday Saturday, along with 650 kind people who flooded her assisted living facility with cards, WISHTV reported.

Heritage Assisted Living Facility posted a message to Facebook on October 18 with Clevenger’s mailing address, saying “she loves cards.” The post received hundreds of likes and shares, but no one predicted exactly how far the call for cards would go.

The facility posted an update Saturday thanking “everyone who helped make her day special,” including news stations that did stories on the centenarian’s special day.

Heritage posted:

We would like to wish Inez a Happy 108th Birthday… We would also like to thank everyone who helped make her day special — Inez received approximately 650 birthday cards from all over the world, several news stations, newspapers did a story on her, visits from family and friends, Sign Dreamers of East Central Indiana made her a birthday sign, KISS-TV made Inez a video of students and teachers wishing Inez a Happy Birthday and Angela Massengill for decorating her tables as well as our staff for helping make her day extra special.

Heritage also said that a group of kids sang “Happy Birthday” and read a poem to Clevenger.