Florida Man Cited for Impersonating Police with ‘Booty Patrol’ Truck

A Florida teen has been cited for “impersonating a police officer” while driving his truck decked out to look like a Border Patrol vehicle, besides one minor detail — it actually says “Booty Patrol.”

The funny decals on the back of the white Chevrolet pick-up truck “aren’t really the issue,” NBC2 reporter Gage Goulding said Tuesday. “What deputies cited him for was having red and blue flashing lights… that look as legit as the real deal.”

Eighteen-year-old Gabriel Luviano, the “proud” owner of the truck, responded to the accusations during an interview with the local news channel.

“Was your intention on building this truck to make it look like you’re impersonating a police officer?” Goulding asked.

“No, it wasn’t. It was just to have a little fun, you know?” Luviano replied with a grin.

🍑 BOOTY PATROL 🚨 A SWFL man was cited for impersonating police after he tricked out his truck with police lights and decals that say BOOTY PATROL. Why'd he do it? He explains ONLY on @NBC2. pic.twitter.com/Og460T5csg — Gage Goulding – NBC2 (@GageGoulding) October 31, 2023

Luviano claimed he spent thousands of dollars on the decals and lights on the truck.

“I was just bored, you know? And I just decided on that,” he said.

According to the truck owner, he’s had cops who didn’t think it was a big deal come up to him and ask for pictures with the truck, but he ran into bad luck with a Desoto County deputy on Sunday night.

As NBC News reported, the teen was “cited under a law that deals with prohibited vehicle lights that resemble those of law enforcement or other officials.”

Despite saying he never uses the red and blue lights on the road, Luviano’s ticket will cost him $113.