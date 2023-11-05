Police: 1 Dead, 12 Injured in Seattle Bus Collision

A Seattle, Washington, Metro bus collision killed one person and injured 12 others after it crashed into another vehicle, mowed down a pedestrian, and slammed into a building, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday in a downtown intersection near the Belltown area around 3:30 p.m., ABC News reported.

A King County Metro bus was traveling east when it collided with a red sedan headed south at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Battery Street, police said.

“The collision caused the Metro Bus to leave the roadway crashing into a building near the intersection,” Detective Judinna Gulpan of the Seattle Police Department said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Of the 12 surviving victims, one is in critical condition and the rest are stable, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The bus first hit a red sedan, which was sent “careening” into the building the bus crashed into, the outlet reported. The fire department extricated the driver from the vehicle, who was rushed to the Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Gulpan said the bus then ran over a female pedestrian outside the building, killing her. According to the detective, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigator added that the bus driver and passengers that suffered minor injuries were treated at the scene.

No one was inside the portion of the building impacted by the crash and there was “no significant structural damage to the building,” the fire department announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This tragic incident involving a vehicle and one of our buses is heartbreaking,” King County Metro said in a statement to ABC. “Our primary concern is with the loss of life and the health of those who were injured. We’re not able to provide further details at this early point in the investigation. We’re working with first responders and offering our support to our community members, employees and riders.”