An Ohio woman celebrating a centenarian birthday was commemorated with an unlikely gift — 105 whisky shooters, one for every year she has been alive.

Fireball Whisky heard of Florence “Flo” Hackman, a resident of Traditions of Deerfield assisted living community in Loveland, turning 105 on December 16 because she is one of its biggest fans, reports Fox News.

Hackman may be elderly, but she is a woman still full of life and energy. According to caretakers at the facility, she drinks a bit of Fireball’s cinnamon-flavored whisky every day.

Learning of her great appreciation for the drink, the company sent her the shooters as a birthday present.

Ohio woman celebrates 105th birthday with 105 Fireball shots: 'Life of the party' https://t.co/arRuywbXhQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 22, 2023

Traditions of Deerfield told the outlet that Hackman celebrated her birthday by enjoying the free whisky, celebrating with 50 guests, and watching the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals “superfan” told Fox News that she was “totally shocked” by the surprise gift and “thrilled to see it.”

“It was a totally unexpected thing,” the birthday girl added.

An Ohio woman through and through, Hackman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 16, 1918.

In the year of her birth, Woodrow Wilson was president, World War I ended, and the first case of the Spanish Flu was recorded.

Hackman worked in the insurance field before becoming a homemaker later in life, according to Traditions of Deerfield.

A Facebook post from the facility said the 105-year-old has a great personality and is a “beloved resident.”

Bengals Super fan “Fireball Flo” Celebrates 105th Birthday at Traditions of Deerfield!!They were partying well into… Posted by Traditions of Deerfield on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Staff also described her as the “life of the party” and someone who reminds people of “how joyful life can be as we age.”

The hashtag #FireballFlo has been started on social media so people can post their birthday wishes.