‘I Was Shaking’: Indiana Server Surprised by Generous Holiday Tip

A server got a happy holiday surprise while working at the Breakfast Clubb restaurant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Friday morning.

Anna Herman, who is a member of the wait and management staff at the restaurant on Saint Joe Center Road, was “overwhelmed with emotion” after receiving a very generous tip, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The party of 12 that she served pooled their money together for her the gratuity, leaving her with just shy of one thousand dollars in cash.

“I was shaking,” Herman said, recounting how she was so taken aback by the pile of cash that she couldn’t even bring herself to count it all until after the group left.

The server said she will use the money to pay help her bills.

Herman, who has worked at the Breakfast Clubb for nearly two decades, told the outlet that many other servers have been blessed this week in the lead-up to Christmas by giving customers.

She shared the story to “let people to know how grateful she is for this season of giving,” according to the publication.

The server of course expressed “numerous thank yous” and immense gratitude to the table who tipped her so well.