An animal shelter in Pennsylvania is bursting with joy because its community members helped the organization reach a huge milestone.

A few weeks ago, the Adams County SPCA facility was nearly filled with cats and dogs that needed homes, but People reported Monday that its kennels were now empty for the first time in 47 years.

In a social media post, the organization called it “a true miracle!”

“To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement! The staff and volunteers have worked VERY hard to take care of the animals in our care and to make sure they got adopted to the right home!” the SPCA explained:

Today is a great day for the Adams County SPCA! Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don't have any dogs… Posted by Adams County SPCA on Friday, December 22, 2023

In the comments section of the post, neighbors shared photos of their adopted pets who appear completely relaxed at home.

“This past resident says Thank You and Merry Christmas!!” one person wrote alongside a photo of his dog, while another said, “Merry Christmas from Gunner, adopted 4/23” beside an image of her dog.

The shelter has apparently adopted out nearly 600 animals. Now, workers are preparing to bring in animals from other local shelters to relieve their stress.

“We will be taking owner surrenders from Adams County PA residents and as we are able, we will branch out to surrounding Counties and then pulling from overwhelmed shelters in PA,” the organization said in a social media post on Tuesday:

**GOOD MORNING**First we want to thank everyone for their support! We had a true Christmas miracle with being able to… Posted by Adams County SPCA on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

“We are going to do the best we can to help as many animals and people we can. Please be patient with us during this very busy time. Again, we thank you so much for you support,” it concluded.

According to the Best Friends website, there are many good reasons to consider adopting a pet:

Pet adoption is a lifesaving and heart-expanding endeavor. And there are so many rewards of adopting a pet, including saving the life of a homeless pet and providing them with love and companionship, addressing community issues such as cat and dog overpopulation, and making room for shelters and rescue groups to save more pets.

The website also noted that bringing an adopted animal into one’s home can be a positive thing that also helps with physical and mental health.