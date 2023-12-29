A family in Marietta, Georgia, no longer has to worry about replacing their roof thanks to the kindness of neighbors.

Amy Koonce has dealt with an extremely leaky roof for several years and did not know where she would get the money to fix it, Fox 5 reported Thursday.

The single mother of two also struggles with health problems and has no money to spare, least of all the $10,000 it would have cost to repair the roof.

Therefore, she was in need of a miracle and got one just in time for Christmas thanks to a local business called Transformation Roofing and Home Services.

In a social media post on November 28, the company announced it was giving away a roof to a family in need of one.

“If you are reading this and this isn’t something you may need we would like to ask you to think about someone that may need it and pass it along to them as this could change their holiday season,” the post read:

To the Koonce family’s surprise, their neighbor nominated them for the special gift.

“It’s one less thing that she has to think of or worry about, so it just makes me super happy for her,” Alexa Waters told Fox 5.

Video footage shows roofers hard at work making the family’s home look like new.

Now, the company is looking forward to doing more giveaways like this one to help community members who are struggling to make ends meet.

“We’ve had a really good year, we’re blessed to have that good year, but this is where the real impact happens, being able to give back like this. So, it’s just a great feeling,” owner Tyler Streetman said.

In a social media post on Friday, the company shared the article about the family and said, “The reason why we do what we do.”