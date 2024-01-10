‘Badly Abused’ Arkansas Dog Finds New Home After Nearly 500 Days in a Shelter

An Arkansas rescue dog who had been “badly abused” in his previous home has found a new one after spending nearly 500 days in a shelter.

The Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville told Fox 4 News that little Neo was saved by local police in 2022 after a report that he was being “badly abused” under his owner’s care.

Neo then spent 468 days in a North Little Rock animal shelter as he waited for a court to take his case.

“Though Neo was injured, fearful, and understandably defensive, the shelter staff showered him with love and attention throughout his stay, which helped him overcome his fear of people and open up to affection,” the animal society told the outlet.

Finally, the shelter was able to release Neo to Best Friends Pet Resource Center, before he was sent to live with a “loving and patient” foster family.

“After some time” with them, an adoptive family “who understood his past and is happy to work with his needs,” took Neo in, the society said.

According to the organization, Neo is still very loved by the staff at his original shelter, and was delivered to his new home with a card signed by all of them.

The card had originally hung on his kennel, to “let every visitor know that whatever Neo had been through, there he was loved.”