A tractor-trailer hauling tens of thousands of pounds of fruit was involved in a roll-over crash early Tuesday in Stonington, Connecticut.

The incident happened in the wake of wintery weather along Interstate 95, the New Haven Register reported.

“Expect delays and seek an alternative route if traveling on I-95 in the Town of Stonington. A minor injury roll-over crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling 40,000 lbs of bananas has closed the off-ramp for Exit 92,” Connecticut State Police said in a social media post.

The agency shared photos of the tractor-trailer flipped upside down on the side of the road. Law enforcement vehicles were also seen with their lights flashing:

🍌 ⛔️ I-95 Exit 92 NB off ramp Closed ⛔️ 🍌 Expect delays and seek an alternative route if traveling on I-95 in the Town… Posted by Connecticut State Police – Troop E Montville on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

According to the Register, only minor injuries were reported, and authorities said one individual was transported to a local hospital for care.

The outlet noted it was unclear if the crash was related to the winter storm that moved into the area late Monday.

“Troopers out of Montville were called to the scene on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 92 around 6:35 a.m., state police said. Medics and firefighters also were dispatched,” the Register article said.

Social media users shared their concern for the truck driver and others involved, one person writing, “Prayers for the driver.”

“Hope everyone is ok,” another person said.

Officials with the Department of Consumer Protection were alerted to the situation and called out to the scene “due to the cargo consisting of produce,” law enforcement explained, according to the Register.

A similar instance happened in August 2022 when a massive tomato spill caused havoc for drivers on a highway in Vacaville, California, Breitbart News reported.

The incident happened when a big rig jackknifed near a crash, and the produce went flying. The big rig hit another vehicle and then smashed into the center divider. Several other vehicles tried to drive through the spillage but ended up crashing into each other.

“A few people were injured and suffered broken bones while three people were taken to a hospital, according to officials,” the outlet said.

In another similar instance, a tractor-trailer wrecked on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and spilled crates of vegetables all over the roadway, per a Breitbart News report from July 2021.

However, there were no injuries reported due to that crash.