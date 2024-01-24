Tallest U.S. Skyscraper to Be Built in Oklahoma City

Plans are in motion to build what would become the tallest skyscraper in the United States — and it is coming to an unlikely city.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has a population of just under 700,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Although it has around a twelfth of the population of New York City, developers are trying to use it to take away the Big Apple’s title as home of the largest building in the country.

Real estate company Matteson Capital hopes to submit a request to raise the tower’s original planned height of 1,750 feet to a whopping 1,907 feet — a nod to the year Oklahoma gained statehood — reports KRON4.

“The symbolic height honors the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States,” Matteson Capital said in a statement obtained by the Oklahoma City Free Press.

The California-based developers are attempting to dethrone Manhattan’s One World Trade Center as the tallest U.S. building, and they are working with the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City to do it in the neighborhood of Bricktown.

The project would span five million square feet and feature 1,776 residential units, two Hyatt hotels, condos, and 110,000 square feet of space for commercial and community use.

Developers also said the top floors would include a restaurant, a bar, and an observation deck.

Matteson Capital plans to build an additional 22-story hotel, two 23-level residential towers, and more restaurants and shops.

If the ambitious height for the main tower is approved, the structure would become the sixth-tallest in the world after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Malaysia’s Merdeka 118, China’s Shanghai Tower, Saudi Arabia’s Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower, and the Ping An International Finance Centre, also of China.

The New York Post stated that the proposed tower would dominate Oklahoma City’s “otherwise unremarkable skyline.”