VIDEO: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Slams Oklahomans Overnight

Locals across several states felt an earthquake late Friday, which was centered near Prague, Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was recorded at a 5.1 magnitude that hit around 11:30 p.m. east of Oklahoma City, Fox Weather reported Saturday.

The earthquake was also felt in Kansas, and people online claimed it shook their communities in Kansas City, Missouri; Blue Springs; and Independence, per KMBC. However, “There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries,” the outlet said.

In a social media post on Friday at 11:40 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) Wichita said the quake hit at exactly 11:24 p.m.:

Social media users replied to the NWS report, one person writing, “Felt it for roughly 10 seconds in Parsons, KS. Rattled our house.”

“Felt in downtown KCMO…thought I was crazy until I saw this lol,” another user commented, while someone else said, “VERY strong in Choctaw. Everything in the house was rattling.”

Video footage shows what appears to be the moment the earthquake was felt near Oklahoma City. The scene is calm for a few moments, but then the camera begins to shake.

“We’re having an earthquake,” the person near the camera tells viewers:

There were no immediate reports of damage in the first hours after the quake, but the USGS warned that the threat of aftershocks would continue for some time. So far, seismometers have registered an additional six quakes greater than 2.5 magnitude in the hours since the original quake; the largest being a 3.4 as of Friday morning. … Based on initial estimates, Friday’s quake ranked among the top four greatest events to impact the Sooner State since 1900.

Oklahomans felt a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in January, KFOR reported.

Video footage shows a neighbor’s porch area and items falling to the ground when the quake hit:

Some residents told the outlet it sounded like a gunshot. “It was just a loud slam,” one man said.