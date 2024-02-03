The San Antonio Zoo has a clever idea for people wanting to forget their failed relationships on Valentine’s Day.

The zoo is, once again, advertising its Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser for individuals to name a roach after an ex. The roaches will be fed to animals living at the facility, KOCO reported Thursday.

The creepy insects are not the only option. People can also name a rat for $25 or a vegetable for $5.

In a social media post on Friday, the San Antonio Zoo encouraged individuals to participate:

Be part of the global sensation and ex-terminate your past and support a noble cause with the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser. Symbolically name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex or not-so-special someone and San Antonio Zoo will help squash your past, a true heartbreak healer, by feeding your selection to an animal resident. Visit our website to name yours today. Cry Me A Cockroach is back!

The KOCO report also noted that a specially scented candle can be purchased for $15.

“The candle captures the scent of the San Antonio Zoo’s hippo Timothy’s signature scent of hippo poop. The zoo says hippo poop is the cologne of the hippo world, used to impress mates,” the outlet said.

In 2022, the Nebraska Humane Society decided it wanted to help people celebrate Valentine’s Day by allowing donors to have their exes’ names scratched onto litter boxes that would be used, Breitbart News reported at the time.

In the same vein, a sheriff’s office in Georgia came up with a unique idea in February 2023 for the romantic holiday. The agency told community members it was offering a special on “platinum bracelets,” also known as handcuffs, for exes with outstanding warrants, according to Breitbart News.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call at (770) 278-8183 or email SOFugitive@RockdaleCountyGA.gov with their location & WE ARE ON THE WAY!” the agency said.