Just in time for Valentine’s Day the Nebraska Humane Society is offering people a chance to slam their ex on the romantic holiday by making a donation that will get his or her name scratched on a cat litter box — one that will be used as usual.

“Dump your ex … again!” the website said.

“Have an ex you want to get back at? Here’s your chance to take your petty grudge and turn it into a wholesome donation for animals in need,” the website read, guiding the online visitor to put some money in the kitty.

“For a $15 donation, we’ll write the name of your ex on one of our litter boxes and our cats will proceed to, y’know, do their business accordingly,” the website said. One name in the litter box is $15 and an entire litter box (10 names) is $100.

Have an ex you want to get back at this Valentine's Day? For $15, we'll write their name on one of our litter boxes, and our cats will proceed to… do their business. Dump your ex… again: https://t.co/ne3RR1qne3 pic.twitter.com/SjNvDWI4FS — Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) February 8, 2022

Newsweek covered the clever Valentine’s Day campaign:

Steven Elonich, digital marketing manager for NHS told Newsweek that so far the organization has received 180 donations through the campaign totaling $3,000. He said last year their Valentine’s Day campaign involved hanging hearts around the kennel around this time of the year though this year decided to try something else. The NHS is not the first or only animal organization to offer this special service, in fact, the Lexington Humane Society in Kentucky offered the service last year and in 2022 it’s back by “poopular” demand, according to a post on their Facebook page. Lexington Humane Society’s director of community engagement Meghan Hawkins told Newsweek that last year the campaign raised about $2,000 for the organization and this year has raised $1,000. They will be accepting donations through February 15.

The Newsweek report said that the zoo in San Antonio, Texas, has a “Cry me a Roach” fundraiser where people can pick a roach, rodent, or veggie to name for a donation. The zoo then feeds them to the animals, which will be caught on camera and shared with the donor, according to the zoo’s website.

