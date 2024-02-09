Staffers at a cafe in Benton Harbor, Michigan, are feeling grateful after a customer gave them a gift on Monday that will never be forgotten.
Everyone at the Mason Jar Cafe was shocked when a customer’s breakfast order turned into a $10,000 tip, WSBT reported Wednesday.
The anonymous man had just attended a memorial service for a friend; therefore, he wanted to honor that person’s memory by giving server Linsey Boyd a gift that brought huge smiles to many faces.
“I just gave him a hug. I didn’t even know his name at that point, but I gave him a hug. He then told me he left her a memorial of someone very dear to him and he wanted to do something kind and generous in her name,” Boyd recalled.
The tipper asked her to spread the money around to her fellow workers and she granted that request.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the cafe shared a photo of the receipt and said, “I’M CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING, WE’RE ALL CRYING”:
“Yesterday a customer came into the Mason Jar for breakfast and left one of our servers a $10,000 tip! The server even shared the tip amongst the the other staff to continue to spread the love,” the post read:
In a time where so much is happening, we wanted to share and thank the person who did this life changing act. Things can feel real heavy sometimes, but this was such an amazing act to have seen first hand in our restaurant. So to everyone doing what they can for themselves, and for others, we see you, thank you, and appreciate you. Keep sharing the love where you can folks.
Meanwhile, manager Tim Sweeney expressed his thanks for the generous gift and noted he was not surprised by how the workers responded.
“It doesn’t surprise me, we’re very blessed with the fantastic staff. One of our consistent compliments is the customer service that we provide. The smiling faces, the friendly faces that these girls have every day,” he commented.
Social media users were quick to respond to the sweet story, one person writing, “What an amazing blessing!”
“Well deserved!” another person commented.
A similar instance happened in August after an anonymous woman in Rowlett, Texas, enjoyed a meal and left the waitress a $2,000 tip, according to Breitbart News.
