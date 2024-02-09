Staffers at a cafe in Benton Harbor, Michigan, are feeling grateful after a customer gave them a gift on Monday that will never be forgotten.

Everyone at the Mason Jar Cafe was shocked when a customer’s breakfast order turned into a $10,000 tip, WSBT reported Wednesday.

The anonymous man had just attended a memorial service for a friend; therefore, he wanted to honor that person’s memory by giving server Linsey Boyd a gift that brought huge smiles to many faces.

“I just gave him a hug. I didn’t even know his name at that point, but I gave him a hug. He then told me he left her a memorial of someone very dear to him and he wanted to do something kind and generous in her name,” Boyd recalled.

The tipper asked her to spread the money around to her fellow workers and she granted that request.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the cafe shared a photo of the receipt and said, “I’M CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING, WE’RE ALL CRYING”:

