A Pontiac, Michigan man, who is living as a woman, hit a legal roadblock on Wednesday when trying to get his surgically removed testicles back from his ex-boyfriend.

During the hearing, 50th District Court Judge Jeremy Bowie denied the small claims petitions after 40-year-old Brianna Kingsley and his ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old William Wojciechowski, gave their testimonies, the Detroit News reported.

Images show the two individuals involved in the case:

Transgender woman loses bid to sue ex for throwing out her surgically removed testicles: ‘We’re talking about my nuts’ https://t.co/pGLu1vM0eM pic.twitter.com/Om9sDycZaD — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2024

In August, Kingsley, who identifies as a Muslim woman, filed a legal claim to retrieve his testicles that were kept in his ex’s refrigerator, according to Breitbart News.

It is important to note that Kingsley made an “unboxing” video for social media that shows him pulling his testicles, tucked in a plastic bag, out of a box:

The transgender man previously uploaded an ‘unboxing’ video to TikTok where he pulled out his testicles from a box and dangled them in a transparent bag. The video, originally uploaded in 2022 still remains on TikTok- despite children being able to view the video. 🎥… pic.twitter.com/HBhbbM2joc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 8, 2024

Kingsley wrote in the small claims petition from August that Wojciechowski “retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in (a) Mason jar, kept in (the) fridge next to the eggs. Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500.”

However, the ex filed a counterclaim, hoping to get $6,500 in damages due to the humiliating media coverage regarding the situation.

“Bowie denied both claims, a decision he said Wednesday can’t be appealed. The judge said Kingsley had an opportunity to get her testicles back when an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accompanied her to Wojciechowski’s Pontiac home in January 2023,” the outlet noted.

At the time, Kingsley had just been released from jail after allegedly violating a personal protection order that Wojciechowski filed.

However, Kingsley was unable to retrieve his testicles during that visit. His ex claimed he threw them in the trash in July because he wanted them out of the fridge and away from his food.

The judge could not permit Kingsley to retrieve the testicles because they had apparently been thrown away. Bowie also highlighted the fact that the state apparently paid for Kingsley’s initial surgery.

“So the amount that I’m claiming is for the damages of not having these nuts with me,” Kingsley said during the hearing:

“I want them in my fridge, not his. I’m not sure why he would want to keep them. The damages were the loss of ‘deez nuts,'” he added.