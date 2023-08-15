A Michigan man who identifies as a Muslim woman has filed a legal claim to retrieve his amputated testicles from his ex-boyfriend’s refrigerator.

“Defendant retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in [a] Mason jar, kept in [the] fridge next to the eggs. Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500,” 40-year-old Brianna Kingsley wrote in an affidavit against 37-year-old William Wojciechowski, according to a report by Reduxx.

In April, Kingsley posted a TikTok video titled “The Unboxing of Dee’s Nutz,” which showed him clad in a lace veil and a pink dress, removing a clear bag with a biohazard label.

The video was captioned, “Transgender woman unboxes her surgically extracted lady balls that was [sic] packaged by the Hospital that performed her gender-affirming bottom surgery.”

In the video, Kingsley held up the bag reportedly containing his testicles, then returned them to the box before performing a curtsy.

Wojciechowski told the Detroit News that Kingsley had been harassing him for months since they broke up.

“I’ll be telling my lawyer about this because it’s getting ridiculous. I don’t owe her anything. She’s been harassing me ever since we broke up. I had to take out a PPO [personal protection order] against her,” Wojciechowski said.

Wojciechowski claims that Kingsley violated the protective order he had filed against him, abducted his two dogs after their breakup, and kept them for several weeks.

“I’m still moving forward with the charges against Brianna Kingsley. She violated the PPO I have on her by taking my dogs,” Wojciechowski said after getting his dogs back.

“She needs to be held accountable for her actions no matter what,” Wojciechowski added. “The dogs are OK, but they do show more fear and aggression since they were taken. Especially Butch. He keeps pulling his head up and away when I try to pet under his chin. Which tells me that his whining and barking triggered Brianna, and she punished him for it.”

In 2019, Kingsley was reportedly arrested for threatening a transgender roommate with a knife at their residence.

“In the kitchen, Kingsley grabbed a knife with a 6-inch blade and told the victim to leave the house,” a police officer told the press at the time. “When the victim didn’t immediately comply, the suspect held the knife above her head in a threatening manner.”

Kingsley was held in the Oakland County Jail under his male name and in the men’s section, separated from other inmates. He was charged with felony assault, punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in October 2020 and was sentenced to two months in jail.

