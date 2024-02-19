A mother died of her injuries after saving her children from a house fire early Thursday in Griffin, Georgia.

Firefighters rushed to the home on Old Atlanta Road when someone alerted them to the blaze, 11 Alive reported Sunday. A woman and three children located at the scene were immediately life-flighted to Atlanta.

“Spalding County Fire Marshal Rocky White said the woman in the home helped one of the children out of the home, and neighbors helped the other two children get out of the burning house,” the outlet said.

Relatives said the mother, 23-year-old Madison Hope Summerville, died due to the injuries she suffered in the blaze.

The young woman’s sister, Chasidy Summerville, said she feels “lost without her,” noting her sister was not breathing on her own and suffered smoke inhalation.

According to WebMD, smoke inhalation is the number one cause of death from a fire. It happens “when you breathe in the heated particles and gases produced by fire,” the site reads.

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe page has raised $3,545 of its $10,000 goal for Summerville’s funeral. On the page, Chasidy wrote a description of the young woman that reads:

She lived a beautiful life even though it was cut short three days after her 23rd birthday. Madison was also an organ donor so not only did she save her three children she will be saving eight more life’s. Madison was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She loved spending time with her babies and niece and nephew and she also loved fishing rain or shine. Madison was an all around bubbly person who would make you laugh instantly.

In a social media post on Friday, Chasidy thanked others for their support during such a difficult time and also asked people to donate items the family needed after the fire.

“If you would like to help our family, they’re in need of everything clothes wise and etc. Thank you again,” she wrote:

As you might have seen some post or the news my family has had a terrible 2 days with more to come. First I would like… Posted by Chasidy Summerville on Friday, February 16, 2024

When speaking of her sister, Chasidy told 11 Alive, “She’s a hero, and that’s what she’ll forever be.”