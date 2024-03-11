Nine people were killed Friday during a vehicle crash in Clark County, Wisconsin, and the only person who survived was a toddler.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened when a van and semi-truck smashed into each other while traveling on Highway 95 near Eau Claire, according to Fox 9.

The majority of passengers in the van were from an Amish community in Burke’s Garden, Virginia, which has a population of around 300 people.

Aerial video footage shows officials at the scene of the crash with the mangled semi-truck and van lying on and near the roadway:

The Amish community said seven of those in the crash were its neighbors. The toddler who survived lost his parents, sister, grandmother, and two aunts.