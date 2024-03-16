North Dakota Ranch Welcomes Rare Birth of Healthy Calf Triplets

A pair of North Dakota brothers have made headlines with their miraculous discovery of healthy calf triplets born on their ranch.

While experts say only one in 105,000 cows will have triplets, the chances of having all three calves survive are even more miniscule.

The rare birth took place at the Fisher Ranch, and was discovered by 10-year-old Riley and 13-year-old Austin while their parents were attending a school board meeting, Fox 29 reports.

The brothers, who are fifth-generation ranchers, were checking on their herd as usual when they noticed three healthy baby cows.

The Fishers told the local outlet how exciting the once-in-a-lifetime experience is.

“I know a lot of them that have had triplets before but none of them lived,” Austin said. “So, for us to have them and for them to be living, is a pretty cool deal.”

Established in 1911, Fisher Ranch is a cattle and small grains operation located 8 miles east of Bowman, North Dakota.