Wild Raccoon Attacks Hersheypark Visitors, Bites Young Girl

Guests at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark were terrorized by an aggressive wild raccoon who was seen chasing and biting multiple people as they waited in line for a ride on opening day last Friday.

Video obtained by TMZ from a patron at the chocolate-themed park shows the chaos last week as the animal runs after children and families who were corralled in an area near the SooperDooperLooper roller coaster:

Panicked screams erupted as the critter was seen latching on to a young girl’s leg, appearing to bite her multiple times before she was able to kick him away — losing her shoe in the process.

At least one other person was bitten as well.

As the raccoon made off with the sneaker, the video ends after the camera pans to a pair of Canadian geese who witnessed the scene unfold.

TMZ reported that they were told that there may have been other biting victims, but no signs of rabies has been noticed.

Park officials told the outlet that this was their first time experiencing a raccoon attack, but safety and health workers responded in a timely fashion to provide aid and to have the two known bite victims transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Hersheypark added that the raccoon has yet to be caught, as it has not returned since.