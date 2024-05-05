There were almost Snakes on a Plane in Miami when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a bag of reptiles hidden in a passenger’s pants.

TSA officers called U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to “assist” when they made the unexpected discovery of a “bag of snakes” at Miami International Airport on April 26, officials said.

“The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” a TSA spokesperson announced.

The animals were identified as juvenile palmetto corn snakes by a commenter.

The species are not venomous and are found across the eastern and southeastern U.S., including Florida.