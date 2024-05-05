There were almost Snakes on a Plane in Miami when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a bag of reptiles hidden in a passenger’s pants.
TSA officers called U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to “assist” when they made the unexpected discovery of a “bag of snakes” at Miami International Airport on April 26, officials said.
Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8
— TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024
“The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” a TSA spokesperson announced.
The animals were identified as juvenile palmetto corn snakes by a commenter.
The species are not venomous and are found across the eastern and southeastern U.S., including Florida.
