Snakes on a Plane: Snakes Found ‘Hidden in Passenger’s Pants’ at Miami Airport

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a chec
TSA
Olivia Rondeau

There were almost Snakes on a Plane in Miami when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a bag of reptiles hidden in a passenger’s pants.

TSA officers called U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to “assist” when they made the unexpected discovery of a “bag of snakes” at Miami International Airport on April 26, officials said.

“The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” a TSA spokesperson announced.

The animals were identified as juvenile palmetto corn snakes by a commenter.

The species are not venomous and are found across the eastern and southeastern U.S., including Florida.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.