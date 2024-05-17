UAE Purchases Land in Virginia for $55 Million to Build Future Compound

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) purchased 18 acres of land along the Potomac River in northern Virginia for $55 million with the intention of building a compound.

Three adjacent lots; 1019, 1049, and 1079, located in McLean were purchased by the UAE government in 2022, according to a report from the Washington Business Journal (WBJ). Currently, there are no buildings on the land besides an outhouse.

The properties were bought from a trust linked to Richard L. Adams Jr., the founder of UUNet Technologies, a commercial internet service provider.

At the beginning of May, paperwork was filed with Fairfax County Department of Planning and Zoning to allow “a single diplomatic residence” to be built on each lot of land for government officials from the UAE to “host a significant number of family members” and friends.

The diplomatic residence located at 1049 would be roughly 23,947 square feet and would host around 13 to 17 rooms, while the diplomatic residence located at 1019 would reportedly be the largest and have “two wings.” The diplomatic residence located at 1079 would be the smallest, according to the documents filed.

An “arrival court” would connect all three properties and the properties would be surrounded by a cart path, according to the paperwork.

An exercise building is also included in the plans for the UAE’s compound. Included in the exercise building would be a yoga studio, massage room, and boxing studio, along with rooms for weightlifting and a juice bar.

This comes as the UAE previously purchased land on Crest Lane in 2006 for $11 million, according to the outlet.