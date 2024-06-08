Woman Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth in Golden Corral

A healthy baby boy was born in an Arkansas Golden Corral restaurant to a mother who had no idea she was pregnant, leaving the family with more than what they bargained for at the all-you-can eat buffet.

Tayvia Woodfork was having lunch with her family at the North Little Rock restaurant on May 4 when her stomach started hurting, her mother, Tameka Woodfork, told TODAY.

The 26-year-old woman said she had not gained weight or felt any movement from a baby — but was somehow 37 weeks pregnant.

What Tayvia experienced is known as a “cryptic pregnancy,” a rare medical event when women have no signs of carrying a child.

“There were no signs,” Tameka said. “We had no idea.”

Tayvia spent more than 10 minutes in the restroom, crying in pain.

“I said, ‘We have to go to the hospital,’ but she couldn’t move her legs, so we ended up calling 911,’” her mother recalled.

Soon after paramedics arrived, Tayvia gave birth to a six-pound baby boy right there in the restaurant — and named him after his birthplace.

“WELPPP…I want to introduce you guys to Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork it was so unexpected,” the mom wrote on Facebook. “who would have known that I would deliver a healthy 6lbs baby boy at a restaurant in the restroom but I thank GOD for a safe delivery.”

WELPPP🏾‍♀️…I want to introduce you guys to Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork it was so unexpected😩who would have known that… Posted by Tayvia Chardé on Sunday, May 5, 2024

Golden Corral joined in on celebrating the birth, with the location writing on its Facebook page “Welcome to the Golden Corral family Tamaar! You’re the new record holder as the youngest fan of Golden Corral!”

“And don’t worry, we’ll make sure Mom is well taken care of with Golden Corral gift cards… while she’s taking care of you,” the restaurant said.

GOLDEN CORRAL IS THE ONLY ONE FOR EVERYONE®, EVEN NEWBORNS!IT'S A BOY! Please join us in welcoming Tamaar Kylon… Posted by Golden Corral Buffet & Grill on Monday, May 6, 2024

“We was up there when she gave birth!! I said she should name the baby Golden!! Congrats to you,” wrote a restaurant patron.

Both mother and baby are doing well, with Tayvia celebrating her new son’s one-month birthday with precious photos.

“So far it’s still been a dream,” she wrote.