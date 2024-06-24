VIDEO: California Gay Couple’s Adopted Baby Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

An infant died after she was left in a hot car in Santee, California, on June 13, a mere two months after a gay couple adopted her.

The baby, identified as Diana Sofia De Los Santos, was found unresponsive in an SUV parked outside her family’s home just after midnight, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday, noting the temperature outside was 63 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.

A family member called 911 for help after finding the baby. She was rushed to a local hospital but eventually died.

The Mail article noted, “Studies show temperature inside a car can rise to 104F in just half an hour on a 70F day, and reach 115F in an hour. The body’s organs begin to shut down at 107F.”

Authorities with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, but no charges have yet been filed.

The Mail article continued:

Diana’s parents Romer and Jayson De Los Santos took her home on April 11 after flying to Arizona where they met the baby girl in hospital for the first time. Adorable photos showed them cradling the infant and introducing her to their two-year-old son, who was also adopted, and Diana at home in her crib.

A neighbor provided video footage that his/her Ring doorbell captured on the night the incident happened, NBC 7 reported Wednesday.

The clip shows police officers and emergency crews arrive at the Settle Road home, and the neighbor said crews were there for a few minutes and left quickly.

“I can’t fathom leaving a kid in a car. We’ve seen it happen every single year, we see a child lose their life,” the person told the outlet.

More photos show the child’s adoptive parents and the car involved in the case:

In a similar incident in May 2023, a one-year-old, who was believed to be a foster child, died after being left in the backseat of a car in Puyallup, Washington, for more than eight hours, Breitbart News reported.