Decorated Michigan WWII Army Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

A World War II veteran in Michigan celebrated his one-hundredth birthday on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

Robert Weber, who is originally from Illinois, moved to the city of Holland near Lake Michigan with his wife to live in the Freedom Village senior community, WOODTV reported.

Even though he lives a quiet life in a retirement home, his legacy from fighting in World War II drew nationwide attention for his centenarian milestone.

After being drafted into the U.S. Army when he was 20, he was sent to France as part of the 10th Armored Division in the 54th Armored Infantry Battalion, according to the local outlet.

Weber fought in Europe for 32 months, including in the Battle of the Bulge — the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front — which ended in victory for the Allies as they continued to push toward Berlin.

He earned several awards, including the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor.

The 100-year-old is also proud of being a “father, grandpa, great grandpa, life-long learner, [and] adventurer,” WOODTV stated.

Weber said the secret to a long life is being curious, eating rhubarb, and enjoying life.

“Take it one day at a time, make the most of every day and well, first thing you know, 100 years comes around,” he told the outlet.

Weber’s family is accepting happy birthday wishes for him at bob@10tharmored.com.