Actor James Woods Among Those Evacuating Due to Palisades Wildfire

Actor James Woods is among the people who are evacuating from the Los Angeles area due to a wildfire in the mountains above the Pacific Palisades.

In a video posted to X, a fire can be seen in the distance as Woods explains that he is “getting ready to evacuate.”

“Standing in my driveway, getting ready to evacuate,” Woods can be heard saying in his video. “We’ve got a lot of planes going over, dropping water”

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported, “the fire broke out in the brush near the Paseo Miramar neighborhood” and has since “spread quickly.”

The fire broke out in the brush near the Paseo Miramar neighborhood, above, Palisades Drive and spread quickly. One witness told Breitbart News that she saw homes and cars burning, and that embers had leapt across the canyon to the neighborhood of Marquez Knolls.

“We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well,” Woods added in another post. “We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD.”

In a video posted to X, actor Steve Guttenberg was seen explaining during an interview that people leaving their cars on Palisades Drive should leave their keys in the car so that people like him would be able to move them so that firetrucks could get through.

“Here on Palisades Drive, if anybody has a car and they leave the keys in the car, so that we can move your car so that these firetrucks can get up Palisades Drive — what’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot,” Guttenberg said. “This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars. So, if you leave your car on Palisades Drive, leave the key in there so a guy like me, can move your car.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak noted that “traffic quickly backed up along Sunset Boulevard and Palisade Drive, as residents and emergency vehicles jockeyed for space.”