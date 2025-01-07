LA Residents Evacuating Due to Palisades Fire Ditch Cars on Highway

Los Angeles area residents evacuating due to the wildfire that broke out in the mountains above the Pacific Palisades were seen ditching their cars on the highway.

ABC7 News reported that “panicked drivers” trying to flee from the “Palisades Fire zone ditch their cars along Sunset Boulevard.”

Abandoned vehicles were seen along Sunset Boulevard after drivers decided to ditch them “instead of being stuck” in them as the flames from the wildfire continued to spread, according to the outlet.

Video footage from KTLA5 News posted to X also showed abandoned vehicles along Sunset Boulevard as flames from the wildfire could be seen in the distance.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak previously reported that the fire had broken “out in the brush near the Paseo Miramar neighborhood, above, Palisades Drive and spread quickly.” Pollak added that traffic on Sunset Boulevard and Palisades Drive had “quickly backed up,” as both residents and emergency officials “jockeyed for space.”