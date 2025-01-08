Brush Fire Erupts in Hollywood Hills Area, West of Iconic Hollywood Sign

A brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills area of California, to the west of the iconic Hollywood sign, amid several ongoing wildfires that first erupted in the Pacific Palisades area on Tuesday.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported that a chopper for Fox11 Los Angeles was “over” what appeared “to be a new bushfire burning in the hills west of the Hollywood sign.”

“Looks like it broke out moments ago,” Melugin added.

Due to the brush fire in the Hollywood Hills, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for the area, according to KTLA5 News.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department estimated that the fire had “charred at least 20 acres in the Runyon Canyon area,” according to the outlet.

The brush fire was also reported to be “1.5 miles north of Hollywood Blvd.”

Chris Cristi, a helicopter reporter for ABC7 News reported that “a new fire” had “sparked on Solar Dr in the Hollywood Hills.”

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton previously reported that two brush fires had broken out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with one erupting “at a house in the 8400 block of West Sunset Boulevard and spread to the brush in the Hollywood Hills.”

Another fire, which erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, was reportedly much bigger, “about 200 acres.”

NBC Los Angeles reported that firefighters had “stopped forward progress” of a brush fire on Tuesday in the Hollywood Hills.

According to CalFire, there are currently eight active fires, with only the Lidia Fire being 30 percent contained.

The Palisades Fire, affecting 15,832 acres, is reported as being zero percent contained; the Eaton Fire, affecting 10,600 acres, is reportedly zero percent contained; the Hurst fire, affecting 700 acres, is reportedly zero percent contained; the Woodley fire, affecting 30 acres, is reportedly zer0 percent contained. The Scout fire, the Olivias fire, and the Sunset fire are also reported as being zer0 percent contained.