A bus in New York City was seen teetering on the edge of an overpass on Friday morning.

The MTA bus crashed into the guardrail just before 9:00 a.m. in the Bronx and nearly went over the edge, leaving debris on the street below, ABC 7 reported.

The incident happened on Henry Hudson Parkway West, over Kappock Street near Independence Avenue in Riverdale, the outlet noted and also said there was no one on board at the time.

Video footage shows the bus with its driver side door open as it hung over the overpass, per PIX 11. The report said there were no reports of anyone being injured as a result of the crash:

According to the ABC 7 report, a TWU official said the driver was unable to pass a legally parked vehicle on Henry Hudson Parkway. The driver stopped the bus to survey the turn and “Another MTA bus driver with 37 years of experience tried to help co-worker and got behind wheel and tried to make the turn, the official said,” per the outlet.

“The driver passed parked vehicle, got on the curb but between grass and ditch, he lost control of bus and hit wall,” the report continued.

An aerial photo shows the bus dangling over the edge as firefighters assessed the situation:

Crew members planned to use a heavy-duty cable to pull the bus back off the edge, and more video caught the moment they appeared to be working near its front wheel:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “looks like a scene from a spider-man movie. glad the driver’s ok.”

“You can’t park that there bro,” someone else said, while another user commented, “Damn, I walk there every day. That could have easily killed someone walking where those stones fell.”