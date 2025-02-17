Delta Airlines Flight Crashes at Canadian Airport, Flips Upside Down

A Delta Airlines flight crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport as it was landing and flipped upside down Monday, leaving several passengers injured, according to several reports.

In a post on X, Toronto Pearson acknowledged the incident which involved a Delta Airlines flight that was “arriving from Minneapolis.” The crash involved a Delta Airlines flight that was arriving in Toronto from Minneapolis, according to Fox News.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport wrote. “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Video footage of the plane posted to X showed the Delta Airlines flight upside down.

CTV News reported that one child and two adults were left critically injured as a result of the plane crash. The outlet also noted that “paramedics have said that up to eight people are injured.”

Airport staff revealed to the outlet that arrivals and departures at the Toronto Pearson Airport were “shut down” in the aftermath of the incident.

In a post on X, Anita Anand, the Transportation Minister of Canada wrote that she was “closely following the serious incident” at the airport.

“I’m closely following the serious incident at the Pearson Airport involving Delta Airlines flight 4819 from Minneapolis,” Anand wrote. “All 80 passengers onboard are accounted for. Updates will follow.”