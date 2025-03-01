A sweet-toothed toddler in Oklahoma made a cute call to 911 in Moore, Oklahoma, when he had a craving for his favorite breakfast food.

Police shared on Thursday the audio of a 911 call a dispatcher received from a little boy named Bennett who got his hands on an old cell phone.

“Moore 911. What’s the address of your emergency?” the dispatcher asks. Bennett did not know how to respond and eventually hung up before redialing the number.

When the dispatcher answered again, Bennett said, “911 emergency donuts!” to which she replied, “Donuts! I want donuts!” The dispatcher then asked if Bennett was going to share his donuts but he told her he was taking her to his mother:

The phone call continued with Bennett repeating, “Emergency donuts!”

After the entertaining call, several police officers decided to make Bennett’s donut wish come true. Video footage shows the moment they showed up at his house with a box full of the breakfast treats.

“We brought you some donuts,” an officer tells Bennett who exclaims, “Yes!” The officers told Bennett they brought him blueberry donuts and he could not contain his joy. He quickly ran up and selected one of the pastries out of the box before taking it inside his house:

Police made sure to alert parents and guardians to the fact that “Old cell phones may be unable to use high-speed data networks, take photos or play music, but they can still call 911 in an emergency. As long as an old cell phone is functional, it can be used in an emergency. Meanwhile enjoy donuts.”

The agency on Saturday shared a news report about Bennett’s phone call which is delighting social media users.

“Our new friend Bennett and his special phone call has really gotten popular!” the post read.

Social media users were quick to comment on the funny audio clip, one person writing, “Your department is so awesome. Kudos to the 911 operator and the officers who supplied the emergency donuts.”