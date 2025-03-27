Watch Live: Hearing on NTSB Report on D.C. Midair Collision

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee holds a hearing reviewing the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) preliminary report on the midair collision above Washington, DC, in January.

On the evening of January 29, an Army Blackhawk helicopter collided with American Airlines 5342 near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing all aboard both vehicles.

“The midair collision at DCA is a tragedy that has left the families of 67 souls grieving, and the investigation into the causes of this accident will continue until we know precisely what went wrong on the evening of January 29th,” Committee Chairman Ted Cruz stated. “With complete jurisdiction over the national airspace, the Commerce Committee has an obligation to support those families and to do everything in Congress’ power to keep the flying public safe. I look forward to hearing from key federal officials about the preliminary findings on the cause of this tragic accident.”