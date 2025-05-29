Affidavit: 3 Men Investigated Over Missing 15-Year-Old Utah Girl, Sex Chats

Three Utah men are under investigation over a missing 15-year-old girl who disappeared nearly six weeks ago. One of the men has shared sex chats he had with the teen, authorities say.

Alisa Petrov was reported missing on April 21, two days after sending her final message to 41-year-old Samuel Teancum Mitchell on the instant messaging platform Discord, according to an affidavit obtained by KSL TV.

While KSL TV did not name Mitchell in its report — as he had yet to be charged at the time of publishing — KUTV reported on Thursday morning that the 41-year-old was taken into custody.

Mitchell, of Herriman, Utah, had reportedly been exchanging sexual messages with the teen from South Jordan, roughly eight miles east from where he lives.

Their sex chats had included discussions about condoms, references to sexual games — such as “couples twister” and “sex monopoly” — and meeting in person.

But when Petrov asked Mitchell if they were going to meet, the 41-year-old claimed he “got really sick,” KUTV reported.

“I’M RUNNING AWAY. Please don’t contact me,” Petrov’s last Discord message to Mitchell, sent on April 19 at 12:34 a.m., read, according to the affidavit.

The search warrant obtained by KSL TV outlines probable cause for a search of Mitchell’s home and phone, citing evidence of possible crimes involving enticement and exploitation of a minor.

Authorities reportedly discovered Mitchell’s identity through extensive Discord conversations found on Petrov’s iPad, which was left in her bedroom after she went missing.

The warrant also notes that the teen had multiple video calls with Mitchell, and had given him her Snapchat username. Some of the messages may have been deleted, investigators said.

Two other men have been charged in the case involving Petrov’s disappearance: 37-year-old William Taylor Glines, who is in custody in Texas, and 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas Menard of Miami, Florida, who was arrested Wednesday evening after turning himself in to the South Jordan Police Department.

Menard was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor, and criminal solicitation, according to a report by ABC 13.

Glines, meanwhile, is reportedly facing charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor, and criminal solicitation.

Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a report by KUTV.

Authorities are still searching for Petrov, who has been listed as an endangered runaway juvenile.

The teen’s family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.