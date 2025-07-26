Nine-year-old twin girls and a maintenance worker are being praised for saving the life of a four-year-old recently in Wixom, Michigan.

Ava and Addison Apostolopoulos were visiting their grandmother at the Hillside Apartments and enjoying the pool when the unthinkable happened, WXYZ reported on Friday.

They noticed a little girl at the bottom of the pool realized time was of the essence. Therefore, the twins worked together as Ava swam to the bottom and pulled the child to the surface.

Apartment complex maintenance worker Cody Boyette brought the girl out of the water and began performing CPR to try to revive her, according to CBS News.

Boyette said he had been finishing up his work when one of the twins came into the office saying someone was in danger.

When he rushed to the scene, Boyette checked the four-year-old for a pulse, administered rescue breaths, and began CPR. As he worked to save the child’s life, another adult dialed 911 for help.

When speaking of the near drowning victim, Boyette recalled, “She was totally blue, not breathing. When you see a kid in that stress, you kind of think about your own kid in that situation. If it turns bad, it can turn south really quick. I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time.”

Boyette was able to revive the child, who was rushed to the hospital and survived the frightening ordeal.

The twins’ father, Jason, is proud of his girls for how they responded in such a tense situation.

He said, “We’re just all about helping, we’re aware of our surroundings and taught them the same thing: if you see something, do something.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Wixom Police Department shared the story and said the agency honored the twins and Boyette with Civilian Citation Awards during a city council meeting on Tuesday:

“Without the quick observations and actions of these three individuals it is believed that the child would have perished,” police said.

When speaking of the rescue, Addison said she was “Happy that we were in the right situation.”

Another Michigan child was recently saved from nearly drowning thanks to the swift actions of a state trooper in Newaygo County, Breitbart News reported..