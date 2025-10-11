Five Injured When Helicopter Crashes in Huntington Beach

Five people were injured after a helicopter seemed to lose control and crashed in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Video footage posted to X showed a helicopter spinning out of control before crashing to the ground. Beachgoers can be seen in the video.

Another video posted to X reportedly showed a man nearly being hit by the falling helicopter.

In a post on X, Chef Andrew Gruel provided an update, explaining that the scene was “contained” and that “Haz Mat is on scene as well.”

“Update, the scene is contained and Haz Mat is on scene as well,” Gruel wrote. “We have five people transported to the hospital, one is a juvenile. We’re waiting for a report from the hospital to get a better idea of the injuries. At the time we’re waiting for FAA, who just arrived.”

Local12 News reported that “Two individuals from the helicopter” were rescued, while three people “on the ground also sustained injuries.”