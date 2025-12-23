Texas Church Uses 1,000 Drones to Share Christmas Story, Life of Jesus

A church in Manvel, Texas put on a Christmas display with 1,000 drones showing the Christmas story and the life of Jesus Christ.

The display was part of a three-day Bright Lights event at the non-denominational church called The Church on Masters Road, Protestia reported.

“The highlight of each evening was a 15-minute drone show involving 1,000 drones that reenacted the story of Jesus from birth to death, complete with a voiceover narration explaining the events and sharing the Gospel message,” according to the report.

The event was family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Besides the drone show, the event included a snow hill, live music, bonfires, free food and hot chocolate, a petting zoo, and inflatable games.

The church also did a car giveaway, where they gave away two reliable used cars per night to individuals and families that are experiencing hardships and had applied in advance, per the report.