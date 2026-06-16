A 67-year-old officer in the United States Navy is encouraging others to pursue excellence after achieving a significant milestone.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Westerberg of California has worked as a dentist for nearly 40 years, but when his son graduated as a U.S. Navy officer in 2022, he decided to move beyond his successful career, the Navy Times reported Tuesday.

After a lot of hard work, he earned the title of the oldest recorded recipient of the Fleet Marine Force qualification insignia pin.

Earning the pin means that a Navy officer “has achieved a level of excellence and proficiency in Marine Corps operations and indicates a fundamental understanding of a Marine Air Ground Task Force mission effectiveness and command survivability, according to the Marine Corps,” the article reads.

A photo showed Westerberg proudly receiving the pin during a ceremony on Thursday:

Indeed, the United States Navy has also encouraged Americans to achieve more than they ever thought possible through service to the nation.

“Growth isn’t easy. In the fleet, we challenge you to step outside your comfort zone so you can build the future you’ve always dreamed of,” the Navy wrote in a recent social media post:

Westerberg studied for months prior to the required exams and completed the paperwork. He said, “The FMF pin helped me see beyond the dental chair. Where my Marines are going, what they’re preparing for … that made me better.”

“I would encourage anyone to better themselves and always strive to do a step up from what your comfort level is. Be uncomfortable and take that step,” he said, noting he planned to leave the Navy toward the end of 2026.

The Continental Congress authorized the United States Navy on October 13, 1775, during the American Revolution, according to its website:

Despite having just a small fleet of 27 ships and enduring overwhelming odds, the Navy had success in defending our shores for freedom. Two hundred and fifty years later, we have developed into the world’s largest and most powerful naval force. The modern Navy of today is made up of hundreds of ships, including aircraft carriers, submarines, and a variety of surface ships and thousands of aircraft.

Click here to read the story of how the United States Navy began with one fishing boat.