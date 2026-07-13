The man a bull bison targeted in Yellowstone National Park on Friday reportedly escaped with broken bones and was joking about the harrowing encounter.

The grandfather, who was touring the park with his grandson, has been identified as Carl Isom-McDaniel. An angry bison charged him and tossed him eight feet into the air, the New York Post reported Monday.

The incident happened at the Bridge Bay Campground and McDaniel apparently suffered broken bones as a result.

Professional photographer Mike MacLeod captured the moment on his camera and said the man joked about the situation as he was waiting for emergency crews to arrive at the scene, the Post article said, citing the New York Times.

“He was in a lot of pain with his leg, and otherwise he was conscious the whole time, in good spirits, joking,” MacLeod stated.

Witnesses at the scene were shocked when moments after the grandfather and his grandson were seen watching the bison from what seemed like a safe distance, the animal decided to charge at them, according to Breitbart News.

The pair tried to hide in a cluster of trees but the bison was determined and chased McDaniel before making contact with him and tossing the elderly man into the air, according to the frightening video footage.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Moments later, McLeod said he ran toward the man and the bison eventually took off, leaving room for others at the scene to protect McDaniel from another attack. The group watched over the injured man until help arrived.

McLeod noted that no one in the area got too close to the animal.

The incident happened during the annual bison rut season when bull bison become aggressive while competing for dominance and showing off for the females.

“The largest terrestrial animals in North America, bison are characterized by a hump over the front shoulders and slimmer hindquarters,” according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute website. “Mating season runs from late June through September, and gestation can last around 285 days. Breeding bulls will protect their chosen females and, with little time to eat, may lose more than 200 pounds during the breeding season.”

Additional video footage showed a closer look at what happened to McDaniel during the wildlife encounter:

McDaniel is reportedly in his mid-60s and is from Whatcom County, Washington, where he is an active leader of his community, according to Cascadia Daily News.