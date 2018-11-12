Menu
Israeli Seriously Injured as More than 200 Terror Rockets Fired from Gaza

A picture taken from the Gaza Strip on November 12, 2018 shows missiles being launched toward Israel. - A number of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel today, AFP journalists said, while Israel's army said an Israeli bus was hit by fire from the Palestinian enclave. (Photo …
SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty

Israel came under sustained terrorist rocket and mortar attack Monday afternoon, with early reports indicating at least one man seriously injured.

A rocket from Gaza hit a home in the southern city of Netivot, Hadashot news reports. Rocket sirens continue to sound across southern Israeli communities as local communities take shelter.

The massive terror strike follows overnight exchanges between Israel and Gaza.

An Israeli special forces officer was killed and another was moderately wounded during the night-time operation in the Gaza Strip, the army said.

The barrage came after mourners chanting “revenge” and flanked by masked gunmen in camouflage, buried seven Palestinian terrorists killed in the Israeli incursion as the ruling Hamas group launched a feverish security sweep across the territory.

Israel immediately reported it was striking back.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

 

