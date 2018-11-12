Israel came under sustained terrorist rocket and mortar attack Monday afternoon, with early reports indicating at least one man seriously injured.

A rocket from Gaza hit a home in the southern city of Netivot, Hadashot news reports. Rocket sirens continue to sound across southern Israeli communities as local communities take shelter.

The massive terror strike follows overnight exchanges between Israel and Gaza.

An Israeli special forces officer was killed and another was moderately wounded during the night-time operation in the Gaza Strip, the army said.

The barrage came after mourners chanting “revenge” and flanked by masked gunmen in camouflage, buried seven Palestinian terrorists killed in the Israeli incursion as the ruling Hamas group launched a feverish security sweep across the territory.

Israel immediately reported it was striking back.

Our fighter jets have starting striking terror targets throughout the #Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/sNadQMp8Xq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

