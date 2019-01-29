Iranian Official Threatens to Unleash ‘Inferno’ on Israel

Iran warned Israel on Tuesday that Islamic terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah are ready to unleash an “inferno” against the Jewish state.

Addressing attendees at a conference on space technology, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani (pictured), was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as warning, “it has been an absolute disgrace for the Zionists when an Israeli minister was proved to be a spy, when there are hundreds of kilometers of tunnels dug underneath their feet, and when the resistance forces in Gaza and Lebanon have missiles with pinpoint accuracy and are ready to respond to any foolish Israeli behavior with an inferno.”

Shamkhani also said Israel must be aware that Tehran has the capabilities to extend its missile range, but won’t do so due to its “defensive doctrine.”

“Iran has no scientific or operational restriction for increasing the range of its military missiles, but based on its defensive doctrine, it is continuously working on increasing the precision of the missiles and has no intention to increase their range,” he said.

Shamkhani’s tirade came just 24 hours after the deputy head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said that if Israel attacks Iran, Iran will respond by wiping Israel off the map.

“We announce that if Israel takes any action to wage a war against us, it will definitely lead to its own elimination and the freeing of occupied (Palestinian) territories,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami said according to a Reuters report that cited Iranian TV.

His comments come in the wake of a series of Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in Syria last week.