‘Slaughter the Jews’ Threat in Arabic Painted on Jerusalem’s Western Wall

JTA reports: “Slaughter the Jews” was spray painted on the Kotel HaKatan, or “little Western Wall,” a section of the Western Wall located in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The vandalism took place on Saturday. At least one Arab girl was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the incident. The graffiti, written in Arabic, was covered with more red paint to hide its message.

Sunday 21st July 2019: Little Western Wall in Jerusalem vandalized with anti-semitic graffiti; Graffiti said "Slaughter the Jews" before it was covered over with red paint; Little Western Wall is of deep spiritual significance to Jews because of close proximity to Holy of Holies. pic.twitter.com/hObqUWEkpT — Israel First (@israelfirst_tv) July 21, 2019

The Kotel HaKatan is located about 200 yards south of the Western Wall Plaza next to the Iron Gate in a narrow alleyway, and only a few rows of its stones are exposed.

