TEL AVIV – Former NBA star Lamar Odom visited the New York burial site of the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, along with his two children.

“Today, I and my 2 children, Destiny and LJ, visited the gravesite of the spiritual leader and founder of the Chabad movement, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson,” the basketball star, who almost died of a drug overdose in 2015, said in an Instagram post. “He is the mentor of my speaking coach, Rosh Lowe, and shared a beautiful message of love and kindness to the world.”

“I heard he makes miracles happen,” he added. “It’s a miracle to be here at this place with my children, reflecting on a better life we will build together.”

Close to half a million people — Jews and non-Jews alike — visit the burial site, known as the “Ohel,” during the year.

Some 50,000 people were said to have visited his gravesite over this summer, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of his death.

Rabbi Schneerson, who was also known simply as the Rebbe, helped revive the Chabad-Lubavitch movement after the Holocaust and until his passing in 1994. He was arguably the most well-known Jewish spiritual leader of the 20th century, with millions seeking his counsel every year, including celebrities and heads of state.

Odom, who was married to Khloe Kardashian, shared a second Instagram post featuring a photo of the rebbe and a video of a young Lubavitcher telling him a parable.

“Even when we might be on the lowest rung of life’s ladder, living some of our lowest moments, we must focus on moving upward. We don’t need to dwell on where we’ve been but on where we’re going. It is the direction we’re traveling that’s key to all,” the post read.