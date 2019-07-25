Netanyahu Commends U.S. House for Passing Anti-BDS Bill

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked the US House of Representatives for passing on Tuesday a bill rejecting boycotts of Israel.

House Resolution 246, which “opposes the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement (BDS Movement) targeting Israel, including efforts to target United States companies that are engaged in commercial activities that are legal under United States law, and all efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel,” was approved by a 398-17 margin, with five abstentions.

“I would like to commend the US House of Representatives for overwhelmingly approving by a great bipartisan majority, Democrats and Republicans alike, a decision against boycotts against Israel,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on Twitter.

