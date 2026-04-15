Stephen Miller: Trump Can Extend Iran Blockade ‘Indefinitely’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said President Donald Trump could continue the U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz “indefinitely.”

Host Sean Hannity said, “This president. If you just listen to him, he he tells it like it is. You either do it the hard way or the easy way. You either give up your 60% enriched uranium the easy way or will take it. You open the Strait of Hormuz or, we will open it for you and we will destroy your economy as we are currently giving them a preview of coming attractions with the, you know, blockade.”

Miller said, “President Trump is a man who doesn’t bluff. He is a man who follows through on what he says, who acts in every case with courage, resilience, determination, vision, focus and direction.”

He continued, “I can confirm that President Trump is very much involved in negotiations as commander in chief, along, of course, with the negotiating team that he assembled that has done such an incredible job to this point in time. And he’s been clear, President Trump is a man of peace. President Trump wants peace. President Trump wants stability. But President Trump has also been clear America will not be trifled with. America will not be bullied, and America will never, ever, ever be threatened by a nuclear armed Iran. Not now, not ever. And he has made that crystal clear, painfully clear to the Iranians.”

He added, “President Trump has said, the United States has all the cards Iran has none. A military operation could wipe out their energy infrastructure for generations. He’s made clear he doesn’t want to do that. He wants Iran to choose the right path to make a deal. This embargo is squeezing the economic life out of the Iranian regime, and the United States has the capacity to continue this indefinitely, if Iran chooses the wrong path.”

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